We have more Black Friday deals coming your way, but this time, you will find them at OnePlus.com, where subscribers will receive excellent savings and will be able to pick up a new OnePlus device for as low as $230, depending on what they’re looking for. Savings start with OnePlus’ new baby, as the OnePlus Open is currently available for $1,500 after receiving a $200 price cut.

OnePlus deals are becoming more interesting thanks to the latest discounts applied thanks to Black Friday, as you can now get your hands on a new OnePlus Open for just $1,500. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 4,805mAh battery that will support up to 67W charging speeds.

However, I find myself drawn to the more conventional OnePlus 11, which is now available for as low as $550. This device also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but that’s not all, as you get 80W SupperVOOC charging speeds, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a gorgeous Super Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO tech, and 120Hz refresh rates. You will also be able to take home a new OnePlus Nord N30 5G for just $230 or the OnePlus Pad for $400, thanks to an $80 discount. Now, there’s a catch, as these savings will only be available for OnePlus Subscribers. This will enable you to apply code BLACKFRIDAY2023 at checkout to take advantage of these awesome deals. The best part is that you can also choose to trade in your current device to shave off up to $1,000 on your new device.

And if you’re interested in other options, you can also consider picking up a new Motorola Edge+, which currently sells for just $600 thanks to a 25 percent, representing $200 in instant savings. This will get you a new unlocked device with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and other cool features.