OnePlus to become an OPPO sub-brand, announcement imminent

OPPO showcased its new technologies, like the new AR (assisted reality) Air Glass and its first-ever NPU chipset, at the INNO DAY 2021 event today. After revealing the new products, the company showcased a teaser for the second day of the INNO DAY 2021 event where it will launch the upcoming Find N foldable. But, alongside the teaser, OPPO executives also revealed some interesting information regarding how OPPO and OnePlus will operate in the future.

OPPO executives have announced that OnePlus is set to become its sub-brand, but the change will most likely be confirmed on the second day of the INNO DAY 2021 event when we'll get some more information about this. The executive on stage said "加成为OPPO旗下子品牌" (via chunvn8888) which translated to English means "OnePlus becomes a sub-brand of OPPO." It is expected that the two companies will reveal more information about how they'll operate, how OnePlus will operate as a sub-brand, and more tomorrow. It is also said that Pete Lau will return to OPPO from OnePlus after the merger.

For those of you who don't know, both OnePlus and OPPO are owned by BBK Electronics. But the merger of the two companies started when Pete Lau announced that OnePlus and OPPO will work together and "capitalize on additional shared resources" back in June of this year. At that moment, it was announced that only the R&D teams of the two companies will work together. Soon after the first announcement, OnePlus revealed "OnePlus 2.0" where it revealed that OxygenOS and ColorOS will get merged into a single platform. And now, it seems that OnePlus is set to become OPPO's sub-brand.