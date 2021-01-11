OnePlus has launched its first fitness band in India. The OnePlus Band is another budget wearable that goes up against the likes of Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5. It comes with an AMOLED display and supports blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate monitoring. The company has also introduced a OnePlus Health app that can be used to track a user’s daily activities, heart rate, and sleep data. The band also includes 13 exercise modes.

The OnePlus Band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 126×294 pixels resolution. Sensors onboard include blood oxygen sensor, three-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, and an optical heart-rate sensor. It can track 13 types of sports, which include Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training. Moreover, it is rated IP68 for 5ATM water-resistant and resist dust to some extent.

The OnePlus Band can track sleep cycles, and it comes with continuous SpO2 monitoring as well. You get heart rate monitoring with personalized heart-rate alerts. It has a detachable tracker that can be attached to a range of dual-color wrist straps. It is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge.

The OnePlus Band tracker costs INR 2,499. It comes in Black color and will go on sale through OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and partner outlets from January 13. It will also be available under an early access sale for Red Cable Club members starting 9AM on January 12, exclusively via OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. Plus, the company will sell wrist straps for the OnePlus Band in Navy and Tangerine Gray colors for INR 399 each.