OnePlus recently confirmed that the company is working on a smartwatch that will make its debut early next year. However, it appears that it is not the only wristwear that the company has in the pipeline. According to a report from AndroidCentral that cites internal sources, OnePlus plans to launch an affordable fitness band that will cost somewhere around $40 and might debut in the first quarter of 2021.

OnePlus Band will first arrive in India

The company’s upcoming fitness band will carry the OnePlus Band moniker. Key features of the OnePlus Band include an OLED display, multi-day battery life, and water resistance. However, details such as its design and innards are still shrouded in mystery. Notably, the OnePlus Band will first be launched in India, the largest market for the company and a testing ground for new class of products such as its TV portfolio.

READ MORE: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirms a smartwatch is coming early next year

OnePlus Band will reportedly arrive a few weeks before the OnePlus 9 series breaks cover. And if the rumored March debut of the OnePlus 9 trio is anything to go by, the OnePlus Band might hit the shelves at some point in February or even January. The report further adds that the OnePlus fitness band will be priced under ₹3,000 (~ $41) in India, and depending upon the market reception, OnePlus might decide to sell it in other regions as well.

OLED display and a water-resistant build are on the table

It appears that OnePlus wants a slice of the budget wearable segment that is currently dominated by Xiaomi in India, with Realme emerging as the next big player. While more details are still awaited, it appears that OnePlus is targeting two different price spectrums with its upcoming wearables – OnePlus Band for the price-conscious segment, while its smartwatch will set its sights on the premium segment.

For now, OnePlus’ H1 2021 schedule looks to be quite a busy one. Aside from a fitness band and its highly-anticipated (and long-awaited) smartwatch, the company is also shaking up its smartphone launch strategy too. As per previous leaks, OnePlus will launch three new smartphones in the OnePlus 9 family – the vanilla OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and a more affordable Snapdragon 865-powered model called OnePlus 9 Lite.