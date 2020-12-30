OnePlus Band

OnePlus recently confirmed that the company is working on a smartwatch that will make its debut early next year. However, it appears that it is not the only wristwear that the company has in the pipeline. According to a report from AndroidCentral that cites internal sources, OnePlus plans to launch an affordable fitness band that will cost somewhere around $40 and might debut in the first quarter of 2021.

OnePlus Band will first arrive in India

The company’s upcoming fitness band will carry the OnePlus Band moniker. Key features of the OnePlus Band include an OLED display, multi-day battery life, and water resistance. However, details such as its design and innards are still shrouded in mystery. Notably, the OnePlus Band will first be launched in India, the largest market for the company and a testing ground for new class of products such as its TV portfolio.

READ MORE: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirms a smartwatch is coming early next year

OnePlus Band will reportedly arrive a few weeks before the OnePlus 9 series breaks cover. And if the rumored March debut of the OnePlus 9 trio is anything to go by, the OnePlus Band might hit the shelves at some point in February or even January. The report further adds that the OnePlus fitness band will be priced under ₹3,000 (~ $41) in India, and depending upon the market reception, OnePlus might decide to sell it in other regions as well.

OLED display and a water-resistant build are on the table

It appears that OnePlus wants a slice of the budget wearable segment that is currently dominated by Xiaomi in India, with Realme emerging as the next big player. While more details are still awaited, it appears that OnePlus is targeting two different price spectrums with its upcoming wearables – OnePlus Band for the price-conscious segment, while its smartwatch will set its sights on the premium segment.

READ MORE: OnePlus 9 Lite rocking the Snapdragon 865 SoC to debut alongside the OnePlus 9 duo: Report

For now, OnePlus’ H1 2021 schedule looks to be quite a busy one. Aside from a fitness band and its highly-anticipated (and long-awaited) smartwatch, the company is also shaking up its smartphone launch strategy too. As per previous leaks, OnePlus will launch three new smartphones in the OnePlus 9 family – the vanilla OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and a more affordable Snapdragon 865-powered model called OnePlus 9 Lite.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
Realme Watch S Pro
Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro with a slew of features go official in India
There’s a third wearable, which is the Realme Watch S Master Edition. It is designed by Grafflex, and it is priced at INR 5,999.
Amazfit GTS 2 mini review front
Amazfit GTS 2 mini hands-on preview: minimal and efficient
Amazfit GTS 2 mini debuted last week as a scaled-down version of…
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy S21 Is NOT Getting Cheaper Everywhere? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung’s first 2021 event, and more.