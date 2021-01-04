OnePlus Band is new to the rumor mill. A few days ago, a rumor emerged that OnePlus was planning to launch a fitness band that would cost somewhere around $40. Today the company officially teased its upcoming product without mentioning its specifications or the launch date. Now, the launch date and specs of the upcoming device have leaked online.

The latest development comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal, who took to twitter to post about the OnePlus Band. According to the tipster, the device will be launched in India on January 11. He also revealed some specifications of the device. The OnePlus Band is tipped to offer 24×7 heart rate tracking. Plus, it could have SpO2 blood saturation monitoring and sleep tracking. It might feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, and last up to 14 days on a single charge. The device is also said to offer 13 exercise modes. Moreover, it could be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. As per the tweet, the OnePlus Band price in India could be INR 2,499, which translates to around USD 35.

The leak comes in line with the previously tipped features. Coming to the aesthetics, the leaked render shows it in three colorways – black, orange, and blue. All of these appear to rock a dual-tone design. However, it doesn’t appear to be original, but a rebadge of the OPPO Band. That said, the company seems to be aiming to expand its product portfolio in 2021 as the fitness band is not the only wearable in the pipeline. The company has already confirmed that it is working on a smartwatch powered by WearOS. OnePlus is also gearing up to launch a trio of new smartphones OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite – in Q1 2020.