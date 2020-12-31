Well, look what do we have here! Merely a day after rumors emerged that OnePlus might have a fitness band in the pipeline, another major leak has surfaced online. And this one claims to give us our first look at the OnePlus Band. The ever-reliable tipster Mukul Sharma (aka @stufflistings) has shared renders of the upcoming fitness band from OnePlus, and it looks quite appealing.

I dig that sweet dual-tone finish

The leaked renders show us the upcoming OnePlus wearable in three color options, all of which appear to rock a dual-tone finish. The first one has a black band with a light grey underside, and on the other one, you also get a light grey trim with an appealing orange finish on the inner side. But the best one, in my opinion, is the navy blue band with a contrasting lighter shade on the inner side.

The black bezels surrounding the display and the overall assembly rock a uniform design across the three color options. There is also a fairly large OnePlus branding on the bottom bezel, which looks quite garish. As for features, the OnePlus offering will reportedly feature an OLED display, while the features it offers include water resistance and multi-day battery life.

READ MORE: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirms a smartwatch is coming early next year

A possible January 11 debut is on the cards?

As per a recent report, OnePlus will first launch its fitness band in India and will reportedly sell it for around the $40 mark. And if all things fall in place, it might debut in February or even in January. However, if you look closely at the leaked renders, the date on the display says January 11, which actually falls in line with rumors circulating on the internet.

Now, where have I seen the OnePlus Band before?

Oppo Band (Left) vs the upcoming fitness band from OnePlus (Right)

Given the recent history of OnePlus phones taking a generous dose of inspiration from Oppo smartphones, I was a tad skeptical about the design. I did a little digging into Oppo’s product portfolio and guess what? The OnePlus Band looks identical to the Oppo Band that was launched in June this year. Save for the branding and color scheme, the whole design and form factor shares an uncanny resemblance. I see what you did there, OnePlus!