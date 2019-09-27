OnePlus announces OnePlus TV Q1 series, launches in India first

The OnePlus 7T wasn’t the only product introduced by the company at yesterday’s special event. After weeks of teasing the OnePlus TV is finally official. Launching first in India, the OnePlus TV Q1 series will cost INR 69,000 ($985) for the standard model, and INR 99,900 ($1407) for the Pro version.

In terms of hardware, the OnePlus TV Q1 features a 55-inch QLED display with 4K resolution, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Connectivity-wise, it features four HDMI 2.0 ports, as well as WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. Chromecast support is also built in. It is powered by the recently-announced MediaTek MT5670 chip, which handles the Android TV operating system.

There’s support for both Google Assistant and Alexa, and the OnePlus Connect app will basically turn your OnePlus smartphone into an input device for your OnePlus TV. While connected, the TV will reduce the volume once it detects an incoming call on your smartphone.

While the standard model does only feature four static speakers and no stand (which is sold separately), the Pro model comes with a stand and a sliding eight-speaker array.

U.S. availability plans were not shared, so it’s currently unknown whether the OnePlus TV will make it to North America.