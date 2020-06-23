Yesterday, OnePlus started teasing something with the hashtag “NewBeginnings” on Twitter. Both co-founders hinted at the launch of a whole new product. Now, the company has announced that a “new smartphone series” is launching soon. The company took to its forums to announce that it is bringing the premium, flagship experience to a “new, more affordable smartphone product line.”

The company says that the new smartphone series will be introduced in Europe and India first. But it is looking to bring it to North America in the near future. This new product team is led by Paul Yu, who has headed product hardware development for many of OnePlus‘ previous flagship devices over the past 5 years.

The new product line could be “Nord by OnePlus”, which was trademarked was filed by OnePlus in March 2020. We are expecting the announcement of OnePlus Z, which is tipped to be launched on July 10 in India. It is also claimed to be priced at Rs 24,990 (~$330). You can read more about the OnePlus Z rumors here.

Source: OnePlus Forums