OnePlus has made its fair share of limited edition phones in the past, with the most notable ones being the McLaren Edition devices rocking signature orange aesthetics, but that partnership is over now. Other limited edition phones launched by the company over the years include the OnePlus 6 Avengers Limited Edition and the gorgeous OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. Now, OnePlus is turning to the world of gaming for some inspiration and has locked its sight on one of the hottest games out there – Cyberpunk 2077 – to jazz up the OnePlus 8T.

The official OnePlus handle on Weibo has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 Edition of the OnePlus 8T will go on pre-sale in China starting November 4. Unfortunately, OnePlus is yet to detail the Cyberpunk 2077-esque aesthetic changes that the upcoming limited edition device will flaunt. The short teaser trailer released by the company only shows the phone from the front, and it appears that the call-screen will feature a custom theme inspired by the highly anticipated game. Watch the teaser trailer released by OnePlus below:

We expect the internals such as processor, camera setup, and the battery capacity to remain the same. However, the company might give the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition a small performance boost by packing in more RAM, if previous McLaren Edition OnePlus phones are anything to go by. Aside from the obvious Cyberpunk 2077 influence on the phone’s exterior, we also expect the phone to ship with some software tweaks such as custom wallpapers, themes, and icons to name a few. Plus, we might also get a few easter eggs too.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is exclusive to the Chinese market, for now!

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in development for quite a while now, and even after multiple delays, it has generated a ton of hype surrounding the game’s open-world setting, stylish retro-futuristic design, and a promise of immersive gameplay experience. The game will be out on November 19 and will be playable on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10, and Google’s Stadia. A 2021 release for the Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5 is also planned. In the meanwhile, check out this cool video featuring the weapons you can use in Cyberpunk 2077 to raise hell: