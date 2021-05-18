OnePlus marked its entry in the smart TV segment back in 2019 with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro. In more than two years of their existence, the OnePlus TV lineup has seen growth in India. The growth also pushed the company to launch cheaper variants of its Android TVs. However, in all of these years, the TVs have been limited to India, when it comes to a global market. None of these TVs are officially sold outside India. However, that might change soon.

According to a report from WinFuture, OnePlus has disclosed to the press that it plans to bring its TVs to Europe in the future. This will make the company compete with the likes of Xiaomi, which is another Chinese phone manufacturer that has been selling its TVs in Europe for years. That being said, there is no information on the exact timeline of when these OnePlus TVs will be launched in Europe. It is likely that the TVs sold in Europe will be imported. Hence, these could have a higher price tag than India where the TVs are manufactured.

Europe is a market where Android TV and Chromecast are relatively well known. Hence, this could push OnePlus to bring its Android TV lineup to the region. The company expanded its TV lineup in mid-2020 with three new, more affordable options that focused on expanding the reach of its TVs. These allowed OnePlus to better compete with Xiaomi and Realme in India. As of now, it is not known if OnePlus will launch its Q1 series models in Europe or have a completely new lineup for the region. We’ll have to wait for more details.

Additionally, Pete Lau has also revealed that OnePlus has no plans for a foldable device yet. While other Chinese manufacturers including OPPO and Xiaomi reportedly jumping on the bandwagon, we expect OnePlus to follow sooner or later.