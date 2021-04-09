OnePlus is ditching its File Dash file transfer feature in favor of Google’s Nearby Share. The news came after many noticed File Dash feature missing from the OnePlus File Manager app on the OnePlus 9 series. It was unclear why the feature was removed, but now we know why it isn’t available on the latest devices.

According to a report from XDA–Developers, OnePlus File Dash file transfer feature is going away to make way for Google’s Nearby Share. The news came after users on Reddit noticed that the feature was missing from the OnePlus File Manager app on the OnePlus 9 series. The publication reached out to OnePlus, and the company responded by saying:

“In order to provide more seamless file transfer experience among Android devices, we have replaced “File Dash” feature with “Nearby Share” feature provided by Google. Users can go to Settings, click “Google,” and then click “Device Connections.” Users can then click “Nearby Share” to transfer files. If the other device does not support Nearby Share, users can transfer files via Bluetooth or other third-party applications.”

For the unaware, File Dash is a peer-to-peer fast wireless transfer solution. It lets users quickly transfer files to one another using the built-in File Manager app. The feature is still available on the OnePlus 8T as of the latest update available from Google Play (2.6.4.0). It was first rolled out with the OnePlus 3 back in 2016. And, the feature is now missing on the OnePlus 9 series with version 2.6.4.5 of the app.

Most users are unlikely to notice that change unless somebody regularly uses OnePlus’ File Dash feature. As the company said, the feature is now being replaced by Nearby Share in order to provide users with a more seamless file sharing experience.