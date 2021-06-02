OnePlus launches its T series smartphones around the third quarter of the year. While we are yet to reach the launch date, information about OnePlus 9T has emerged online. The device’s display details have been doing the rounds over the internet. Usually, the T series is termed value for money (VFM) that brings some high-end features from the Pro model while retaining the price tag of the vanilla variant. The OnePlus 9T is also rumored to include one such feature on its display.

According to a tipster on Weibo (via @techdroider), the OnePlus 9T will feature an LTPO Samsung E4 flexible AMOLED display. It is said to have support for an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. Now, all of this doesn’t seem much special, does it? However, a variable refresh rate means that the phone will be able to refresh as low as 1Hz. As of now, the feature is limited to OnePlus and OPPO flagships.

Additionally, the leaker goes on to say that there won’t be a OnePlus 9T Pro this year, which is expected since OnePlus didn’t launch a T Pro device last year. It looks like the T series now sits between the vanilla variant and the Pro model, without the requirement of a T Pro device. Hence, the OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to continue being the flagship device from the company till its next major launch in 2022.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the OnePlus 9T as of now. We can expect the design to be similar to that of the OnePlus 9 series. You can also expect to see some new features in the camera, thanks to the ongoing Hasselblad partnership. More information about the upcoming phone should start surfacing online as we head towards the launch.