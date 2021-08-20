OnePlus has become one of the most successful companies in 2021. Its new selection of Nord devices, plus the latest OnePlus 9 series, seem to have helped the company become the fastest growing OEM in the US in the first half of 2021. The company has also reported amazing numbers in the global market, as it achieved a 257% YoY shipment growth globally for the first half of 2021. Now, it seems that we may soon add a new device to the company’s lineup for this year, as we have started to receive rumors of a new OnePlus 9RT.

Earlier this year, we received information suggesting that OnePlus was not going to launch a new device as part of its T series, which didn’t come as a surprise, considering that last year’s iteration only gave us a OnePlus 8T and not a Pro version. However, the latest information from Android Central claims that OnePlus may still launch a new flagship device, the OnePlus 9RT. The new flagship could arrive in October, and it is expected to be an improved OnePlus 9R. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 9RT will also be limited to select markets, India and China, which means that you will have to try hard if you want to get one in the United States.

The new OnePlus 9RT is expected to feature the same 120Hz Refresh rate AMOLED display as in the latest OnePlus flagships. It could also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, a 4,500mAh battery, and support for 65W charging. Rumors also suggest that it will bring the 50MP Sony IMX766 as its main shooter.

The OnePlus 9RT may also be the first OnePlus device to run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. This version will emulate the appearance of Color OS, but it will still offer the OnePlus Launcher and features like Work-Life Balance, Zen Mode, Scout, and more.

