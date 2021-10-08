Last night, images and renders of the OnePlus 9RT — OnePlus’ upcoming budget smartphone surfaced on the web. The rumor claimed that OnePlus will launch the smartphone next week, and now the Chinese OEM smartphone maker has officially confirmed this. In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo (via Ishan Agarwal), OnePlus has confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2. OnePlus says it will introduce the new devices in China on October 13. The company has also shared some of the press renders and teasers of the smartphone, which are similar to the ones shared last night.

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of OnePlus 9RT 5G & OnePlus Buds Z2 in China, happening on October 13! I'm digging the OnePlus 9RT Design for sure. Looking forward to the India launch. #OnePlus9RT pic.twitter.com/jteIbPkR0r — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 8, 2021

Interestingly, the OnePlus 9RT might feature the same camera module as the OnePlus 9 flagship. The teaser also shows the back panel of the device with a finish that resembles the Morning Mist colorway of the OnePlus 9 Pro. In addition to the OnePlus 9 Pro-like Morning Mist color, Evan Blass says that the OnePlus 9RT will arrive in two additional color options. Previous leaks have revealed that the OnePlus 9RT will feature a 50MP primary camera. Other than that, one interesting thing to note here is that the teaser shows the smartphone without the alert slider. OnePlus 9RT might be the first OnePlus device without the iPhone-like alert slider.

Other reports previously have suggested that the smartphone will be priced around the $310 and $465 mark. In addition, as rumors suggest that it could feature 12GB RAM, a 4,5000mAh battery with 65W charging support, and a display that could deliver 120Hz refresh rates. We’re just not sure as to what processor we will get in the 9RT, as some claim that it may pack a Snapdragon 888, while others believe that it will come with a Snapdragon 870 under the hood.

In addition to confirming the OnePlus 9RT launch date, OnePlus has also confirmed that it will unveil the second generation of OnePlus Buds Z, the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earphones. Just about a week ago, we got our first look at the OnePlus Buds Z2, and now the company is ready to announce it next week. The same leaker who shared the image of the OnePlus 9RT, Evan Blass, also shared an image of the retail packaging of the Obsidian Black OnePlus Buds Z2, which reveals everything you’ll get inside the box. The packaging also confirms that the earbuds will feature a 520mAh, presumably in the charging case.

OnePlus Buds Z2 are expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, IP55 water and dust resistance, 11mm audio drivers, and up to 38 hours of battery life with the charging case. Like the other OnePlus devices, OnePlus Buds Z2 is also expected to feature fast charging. Moreover, like the original OnePlus Buds Z, the upcoming model will likely be more affordable than the company’s flagship OnePlus Buds Pro.

For those wondering about Oneplus 9T, the company recently announced that it wouldn’t release a new OnePlus 9T. Even the Oneplus 9RT is expected to be available in China and India, but you never know with OnePlus.