Although OnePlus has confirmed that it doesn’t plan on releasing a “T” series mid-cycle upgrade this year, it didn’t mention that it wouldn’t release any other devices. The new OnePlus 9RT is an upgrade over the OnePlus 9R, and it primarily focuses on gaming and even more performance than the vanilla series.

OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz and HDR10+ support. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (397 PPI) and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It’s slightly larger than the non-Pro devices since both the OnePlus 9 and 9R have 6.55-inch displays.

The new 9RT is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8 or 12GB of memory and it has either 128/256GB of on-board UFS 3.1 storage. In a typical OnePlus fashion, 12GB of RAM is only available with the higher 256GB storage model. When it comes to cooling, OnePlus calls its new system “Space Cooling” and it has a 59% larger heatsink, which increases heat dissipation by 20%. The device should stay cooler and perform better for even longer.

When it comes to the camera, there is a 50MP main sensor that is used in the OnePlus 9 series and a 16MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 lens. There’s also a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a single 16MP f/2.4 camera to make sure your selfie game is top-notch.

When it comes to battery, there’s a fairly large 4,500 mAh two-cell battery that supports charging at 65W, namely, it supports Warp Charge 65T. Sadly, there’s no wireless charging, but a quick 29 minute wired charging should top up the device from 0 to 100%.

The new OnePlus 9RT will be available for pre-order in China later today, and it will become available on October 19th. It will start at CNY 3,300 ($510, €445). The device will be available in Black, Silver, and Green color options, and sadly, we don’t know if the smartphone will make it to other markets outside of China.

OnePlus Buds Z2

OnePlus has also unveiled the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds that come with ANC, support Dolby Atmos, and pack 11mm, dynamic drivers. It has Bluetooth 5.2 for quick connection, and it supports AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codes, as well as the BLE, SPP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP Bluetooth transmission protocols.

The new Buds Z2 is IP55 certified, so a little splash of dust and water will not affect its use, and the case is also IPX4 splash resistant which is great if you’re caught in rain. The earbuds provide 7 hours of use with ANC turned off, and 5 hours with ANC turned on. Warp charge is also here, and it’ll provide 5 hours of listening from just a 10-minute quick charge.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in Black and White color options, and it will retail for CNY 499 ($77). It will be available from October 19, and we have no information on whether it’ll make it to other markets outside of China.