OnePlus has announced its OnePlus 9 lineup. While there are two variants for the global consumers, the Indian and Chinese users will get a third option in the form of OnePlus 9R. Essentially, the device is a OnePlus 8T but with a changed processor and in a new design that resonates with the 9 lineup. Hence, we compare it to another device that lies in a flagship lineup but is the most affordable one. Here is a OnePlus 9R vs Galaxy S20 FE comparison to see which one deserves a seat in your pocket.

OnePlus 9R vs Galaxy S20 FE: Specs

OnePlus 9R Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Display 6.55” AMOLED

2400x1080pixels at 402 ppi

120Hz

20:9

sRGB,DisplayP3 6.55” AMOLED

2400x1080pixels at 407 ppi

120Hz

20:9

HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB Cameras Rear:

48MP Sony IMX689 7P lens, EIS

50MP ultra-wide Sony IMX766

2MP monochrome



Front: 16MP Sony IMX471 Rear:

12MP primary (f/1.76, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide (f/2.4, 123°)

8MP Telephoto

3x optical zoom



Front:

32MP Battery 4500mAh

Warp Charge 65T

15W Qi wireless charging

(North America / Europe) 4500mAh

25W fast charging

15W fast wireless chargign Weight 189 grams

190 grams IP Rating – IP68

Design and Display

The OnePlus 9R sports a new design and looks like any other OnePlus 9 device. It weighs just under 190 grams, and the display is protected by Corning gorilla Glass. It features a 6.55-inch screen that has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels at 402 PPI. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also supports sRGB and Display P3. You get features like Reading Mode, Night Mode and Vibrant Color. However, the device lacks IP rating. It comes in two color options of Carbon Black and Lake Blue.

Coming to the Galaxy S20 FE, it weighs 190 grams, and comes with IP68 rating to protect it from dust and water. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution at 407 PPI. It also supports HDR10+. The smartphone has a glass front, a plastic back and an aluminum frame. It comes in a wide range of colors – Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Red, Cloud Orange.

Hardware and Battery

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. It comes equipped with 8GB / 12GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Plus, you get a 4,500mAh battery that supports a faster 65W fast charging than the Galaxy S20 FE. Although, it lacks wireless charging capabilities.

The Indian variant of the Galaxy S20 FE is powered by the in-house Exynos 990 SoC, paired with Mali-G77 MP11 GPU. You get 6GB . 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Unlike the OnePlus 9R, the Samsung offering comes with support for microSDXC. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging. Both devices come with a charger in the box.

Cameras

The OnePlus 9R sports a quad rear camera setup. It is led by a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor that has 6P lens and support for OIS as well as EIS. It is accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens that has a 123-degree field of view. Plus, you get a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP monochrome lens. The latter is also found on the other two OnePlus 9 smartphones. It is capable of shooting 4K at 30/60 FPS and slo-mo of 1080p at 240 FPS. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Image only for representation)

On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 FE optics rely on a triple rear camera setup. It comes equipped with a 12MP primary camera that supports OIS + an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-gree field of view. It supports 4K at 30/60 FPS as well. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 9R vs Galaxy S20 FE: Price

The OnePlus 9R price starts at INR 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It goes up to INR 43,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will set you back at INR 44,999 at least.