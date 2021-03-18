With the OnePlus 9 series launch just around the corner, we’ve seen it all – renders, specs leak, color details – appear online. The new smartphone lineup is set to launch on March 23, and OnePlus will be launching three smartphones in the series: OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. While most of the information regarding the latter two have already leaked online, details are scarce for the OnePlus 9R. Now, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed the ‘OnePlus 9R’ moniker.

Lau has revealed more details about the upcoming OnePlus 9R in an interview with News18 Tech. With the cheaper variant, the company aims to cater to “different user requirements with the OnePlus 9R.” He said that OnePlus 9R will deliver a “robust flagship experience” at a much more affordable price than the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. As for the differences of 9R with the rest of the series, he said:

“featuring the latest technologies that we see as must-have features of a flagship, the OnePlus 9R is targeted to empower users with smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and a superior viewing experience effectively bringing our flagship experience to more users.“

The company official didn’t reveal any specifications or features of the upcoming device. However, he used the word “smooth” a lot, so we can assume that OnePlus 9R will come with some sort of high refresh rate.

Moreover, OnePlus 9R could be more affordable than the OnePlus Nord. He said, “The response we have received from our community and even users of the OnePlus Nord, has been phenomenal and gives us confidence that we are headed in the right direction. With the OnePlus 9R, we are looking to go even further to bring out a balanced handset with the latest technology and class-leading industrial design that can deliver a superior user experience overall and can also offer fast and smooth experiences for daily usage and heavy gameplay.“

Lau also said that OnePlus 9R aims to “focus on mobile gaming, with features such as smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and more display tweaks.” For the unaware, the device is tipped to feature a 90Hz AMOLED display, and it might be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC.