OnePlus has today launched a trio of new smartphones – the vanilla OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. Actually, the OnePlus 9R is not necessarily a new device. In fact, it is essentially a reborn OnePlus 8T that makes some internal upgrades such as the new Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the design has been slightly tweaked to present it as a new device. Looks like OnePlus is following the same strategy as Xiaomi, which rebranded the Redmi K40 and launched it as the highly-anticipated POCO F3 yesterday.

Coming to the OnePlus 9R’s hardware, it features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2.5D curved glass. However, the overall usable area of the screen is flat, just like the OnePlus 8T, and there is a hole-punch in the top-left corner. The screen resolution is 2400 x 1080 pixels, which translates to a pixel density of 402PPI.

Inside, the company has swapped OnePlus 8T’s Snapdragon 865 SoC with Snapdragon 870 inside the OnePlus 9R. And to make things more confusing, the Snapdragon 870 is essentially a rehashed Snapdragon 865 itself. The Qualcomm chipset is paired with 8/12 gigs of RAM and 128/256 GB of onboard storage. There is a 4,500mAh battery inside that supports 65W fast charging, but wireless charging is not part of the package.

Quad rear cameras, 65W fast charging, and Snapdragon 870 inside

In the camera department, you’ll be greeted with a quad lens setup at the back that includes an optically-stabilized 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome lens. The selfie and video calling responsibilities are handled by a 16MP sensor.

Notably, OnePlus bundles the 65W charger in the retail package. The device supports 5G, but misses out on the camera tuning offered by the OnePlus 9 and its Pro version courtesy of the much-hyped Hasselblad partnership. Now, coming to the pricing part, the OnePlus 9R has been priced at Rs. 39,999 and will go on sale starting in April.