OnePlus 9R vs Galaxy S20 FE
OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R is an India/China-only device in the OnePlus 9 series. It recently went on sale in India for INR 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. For the unaware, it is essentially an OnePlus 8T with a slightly better processor and a newer design. The smartphone is now receiving a new OxygenOS update. It is getting Wi-Fi hotspot performance and fixes the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge.

OnePlus has taken to its forums to announce that the rollout of the OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 for the OnePlus 9R. It is releasing the update in an incremental manner. This means that the OTA update will reach a small percentage of users initially, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days. You can check for the update manually in your phone’s Settings if you haven’t already received a notification. It is 366MB in size and comes with a firmware version number is 11.2.1.1LE28DA.

The OnePlus 9R is getting improved charging stability to provide a better user experience and improved haptic feedback for the Call of Duty Mobile game. The new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9R also fixes the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards and the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge. Plus, there are a host of general bug fixes. It also improves the loading speed of the Gallery offers faster previews of pictures. Plus, the vibrating performance of alarm tones is being mended.

Full Changelog:

  • System
    • Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience
    • Improved charging stability
    • Improved the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile
    • Fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards
    • Fixed the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge
    • General bug fixes
  • Gallery
    • Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures
  • Clock
    • Improved the vibrating performance of alarm tones
  • Network
    • Improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance



I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

