The OnePlus 9 is here after a long run in the rumor mill. This device sports a new design language that is accompanied by a fast-charging battery, a new set of cameras, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Hence, we compare it to the flagship launched in the second half of 2020. Here is a OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T comparison to see which one would suit you best.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T: Specs

OnePlus 9 OnePlus 8t Display Size: 6.55” AMOLED

2400x1080pixels at 402 PPI

120Hz

20:9

sRGB,DisplayP3 6.55″ Fluid AMOLED

2400 x 1080

402 PPI

120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB Cameras Rear: 48MP Sony IMX689 7P lens, EIS

50MP ultra-wide Sony IMX766

2MP monochrome Front: 16MP Sony IMX471 Rear: 48MP primary (f/1.7, OIS)

16MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 123°)

5MP macro

2MP monochrome Front: 16MP Battery 4,500mAh

Warp Charge 65T

15W Qi wireless charging

(North America / Europe) 4,500mAh with 65W fast charging Weight 192g (North America / Europe)

183g(India/China) 188 grams

Design and Display

The OnePlus 9 comes equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels at 402 PPI and supports for 120Hz refresh rate. The 20:9 aspect ratio display also supports sRGB and Display P3. This device weighs 192 grams (in the US and Europe), while the Indian variant weighs 183 grams (likely because it misses out on wireless charging). It comes in three color options of Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, and Astral Black. The back is also made up of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.

The OnePlus 8T rocks a glass front and back that is baked into an aluminum frame on the sides. It isn’t bulky as it weighs 188 grams, and fits well in the hand. The smartphone creatures a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It features the same refresh rate as the OnePlus 9 – 120Hz. The display is HDR10+ certified as well. It is a sharp and vibrant screen.

Hardware and Battery

Under the hood lies the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC on the OnePlus 9. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You get an in-display fingerprint scanner similar to the OnePlus 8T. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging tech (Warp Charge 65T). It also supports 15W Qi wireless charging in North America and Europe. Plus, you get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos like the 8T.

The OnePlus 8T is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is the same as the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8. It ticks alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage onboard. In my usage, I’ve never experienced a lag or stutter in the UI or while opening and closing an app. Furthermore, packs the same 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and it charges the battery up to 15% in 17 minutes, and up to 85% within 28 minutes. It charges to 100% within 40 minutes.

Cameras

The OnePlus 9 sports a triple rear camera setup. The 48MP primary sensor is a Sony IMX689 that has an aperture of f/1.8 and comes with a 7P lens. Then there is a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle 7P lens that has an f/2.2 aperture. Plus, you get a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front lies a Sony IMX471 sensor with 16MP resolution. As for videos, you get support for 8K videos at 30fps, while 4K can be shot in 30/60fps. It also lets you shoot super slow motion in 720p at 480fps.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8T sports a quad rear camera setup. There is a 48MP Sony IMX586 optically stabilized sensor. It’s the same sensor used in the OnePlus 7 series as well as the OnePlus Nord. It is accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter that has a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. You get a 16MP selfie shooter. In bright daylight, the OnePlus 8T captures detailed images with HDR implemented very well. Switching to the ultra-wide camera, the details are less but not drastically different.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T: Price

The OnePlus 9 is priced at USD 729 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you USD 829. As for the OnePlus 8T, it is selling at USD 600 in the US.