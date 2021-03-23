After a long rumor cycle, the OnePlus 9 is finally here! It comes with an improved display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, wireless charging (not in India and China, though), faster charging and more. It is natural to compare the device with the the Apple offering in the same price range. Hence, here is a OnePlus 9 vs iPhone 12 specs comparison to give you a better look at the two devices.

OnePlus 9 vs iPhone 12: Specs

OnePlus 9 Apple iPhone 12 Display Size: 6.55” AMOLED

2400x1080pixels at 402 ppi

120Hz

20:9

sRGB,DisplayP3 6.1‑inch OLED display

2532 x 1170-pixel resolution

60Hz refresh rate

460 PPI

1200 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A14 Bionic RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 – Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Cameras Rear:

48MP Sony IMX689 7P lens, EIS

50MP ultra-wide Sony IMX766

2MP monochrome Front: 16MP Sony IMX471 Rear:

12MP primary (f/1.6, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide (f/2.4, 120°)

2x optical zoom out

Digital zoom up to 3x Front: 12MP Battery 4,500mAh

Warp Charge 65T

15W Qi wireless charging

(North America / Europe) 2,815mAh Weight 192g (North America / Europe)

183g(India/China) 162 grams IP Rating IP68 IP68

Display and Design

The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that comes with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels at 402 PPI. It has support for 120Hz refresh rate. The display lies under the protection of Gorilla Glass. The 20:9 aspect ratio display also supports sRGB and Display P3. The device weighs 192 grams (US and Europe), while the Indian variant weighs 183 grams (it misses out on wireless charging.) The US and Europe variant supports wireless charging this time around on the vanilla OnePlus model. It comes in three color options of Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black. The back is also made up of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It has a 2532×1170-pixel resolution at 460 PPI and offers a 2000000:1 contrast ratio. The company claims it can go up to 625 nits brightness (typical) and 1,200 nits brightness (HDR). However, it misses out on high refresh rate as it comes with a 60Hz panel. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. As for the design, the iPhone 12 sports flat edges with aluminum railings on all four sides. The display has Ceramic Shield that makes 4X better drop performance. The iPhone 12 is lighter of the two at 162 grams. It feels good in the hand but the palms could start hurting after prolonged usage.

Hardware and Battery

The OnePlus 9 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You get an in-display fingerprint scanner as opposed to FaceID on the iPhone 12. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging tech (Warp Charge 65T). It also supports 15W Qi wireless charging in North America and Europe. Plus, you get dual stereo speakers on the latest phone.

Coming to the iPhone 12, it is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is built on a 5nm process. It features 11.8 billion transistors that offer an increase of over 40% vs A13 processor. It comes with a 16-core NPU that is 80% faster than the previous generation. The base variant offers 64GB of internal storage. It can easily last an entire day. The speakers are loud, but they are average at high volume in terms of clarity. Both of these phones support 5G.

Cameras

The OnePlus 9 sports a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 50MP + 2MP. The primary sensor is Sony IMX689 that has an aperture of f/1.8 and comes with a 7P lens. The 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle 7P lens has an f/2.2 aperture. Plus, you get a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front lies a Sony IMX471 sensor with 16MP resolution. You get support for 8K videos at 30fps, while 4K can be shot in 30/60fps. It also lets you shoot super slow motion in 720p at 480fps.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 comes with a lesser number of cameras. You get a 12MP + 12MP camera setup. The primary lens an f/1.6 aperture with a 26mm focal length. There is a 7 element lens that brings 27% improvement in low light performance. By contrast, the 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens has an f/2.4 aperture with a 120-degree field of view. Further, you get Night Mode on all cameras including the ultra-wide and selfie shooter. The iPhone 12 captures sharp, and detailed images.

OnePlus 9 vs iPhone 12: Price

The OnePlus 9 is priced at USD 729 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant sets you back at USD 829. You can get the iPhone 12 for USD 799 but you’ll get just 64 gigs of storage. However, at $50 more, you can purchase the 128GB model.