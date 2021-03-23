OnePlus has taken wraps off its 9 series. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro sport a new design language. The OnePlus 9 comes with a fast charging battery, new set of cameras, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. It is natural to compare the latest offering with other devices. Here is a OnePlus 9 vs Pixel 5 comparison to see which one you should spend the money on.

OnePlus 9 vs Pixel 5: Specs

OnePlus 9 Google Pixel 5 Display Size: 6.55” AMOLED

2400x1080pixels at 402 ppi

120Hz

20:9

sRGB,DisplayP3 6.0-inch

FHD+ (1080 x 2340) Flexible OLED

19.5:9 aspect ratio

432 ppi pixel density

HDR support

90Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 128 GB storage Cameras Rear:

48MP Sony IMX689 7P lens, EIS

50MP ultra-wide Sony IMX766

2MP monochrome Front: 16MP Sony IMX471 Rear:

12.2MP primary camera

(f/1.7, OIS, 77° FOV, 1.4μm)

16MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 107° FOV, 1.0μm) Front: 8MP Battery 4,500mAh

Warp Charge 65T

15W Qi wireless charging

(North America / Europe) 4080 mAh

18W fast charging (USB-PD 2.0)

Qi wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging Weight 192g (North America / Europe)

183g(India/China) 151 grams IP Rating IP68 IP68 certified

Design and Display

On the front of the OnePlus 9 you get a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels at 402 PPI and support for 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio that also supports sRGB and Display P3. The device weighs 192 grams (US and Europe). It comes in three color options of Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black. The back is also protected by the 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.

As for the Google Pixel 5 (review), the device is made out of plastic with a grippy matte texture on the rear panel. It sports a 6-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340) display that translates to a slightly higher pixel density of 421PPI. However, you get a lower refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes in Just Black and Sorta Sage color options. There is a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor on the Google offering. Plus, it is lighter at 151 grams.

Hardware and Battery

The OnePlus 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It ticks alongside 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone packs a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging tech (Warp Charge 65T). It also comes with support for 15W Qi wireless charging in North America and Europe. However, the Indian variant misses out on wireless charging. Plus, you get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

By contrast, the Google Pixel 5 is powered by a non-flagship chipset – the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage. You get a 4080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, which is quite slower than the OnePlus offering. Additionally, there is support for Qi wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Cameras

The OnePlus 9 comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. There is a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor that has an aperture of f/1.8 and comes with a 7P lens. You also get a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle 7P lens that has an f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, there is a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, you get a Sony IMX471 sensor with 16MP resolution. As for videos, there is support for 8K videos at 30fps, while 4K can be shot in 30/60fps. It also lets you shoot super slow motion in 720p at 480fps.

The Google Pixel 5 has a lesser number of cameras. It sports a 12.2MP + 16MP dual rear camera setup. The primary sensor comes with f/1.7 aperture and OIS. The 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens has a 107-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. The video capabilities max out at 4K at 30/60fps, while you can shoot slo-mo at 240 fps.

OnePlus 9 vs Pixel 5: Price

The OnePlus 9 costs USD 729 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will set you back at USD 829. On the other hand, the Pixel 5 can be purchased for under USD 650.