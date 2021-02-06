oneplus_9_leak_image_ithome
Via: ITHome

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next smartphone lineup, the OnePlus 9 series. The company is tipped to launch three smartphones: the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Lite and the OnPlus 9 Pro. Rumors regarding the devices have already started surfacing online. The latest one claims that OnePlus 9 could have the same display as the OnePlus 8T, which was launched in the second half of 2020.

According to a post by popular tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus 9 could come equipped with the same flat display as on the OnePlus 8T. For the unaware, the latter features a  6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and consists of minimal bezels on all four sides.

Images of the devices have already leaked online. The phone appears to have a rectangular camera module on the back that has three vertically-aligned camera sensors. There is a separate cutout next to the secondary camera that could be of the laser autofocus sensor It consists of two larger sensors, a small third camera, and an LED flash.

OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be HDR-ready and have a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel. It will run Android 11 out of the box. The device is rumored to sport two 48MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Lite could end up with Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood. The device is said to carry a price tag of around $600. It is likely to have an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run Android 11 out of the box. A recent leak also revealed that OnePlus’s upcoming flagship phones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will not have a periscope camera.

