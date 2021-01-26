OnePlus is prepping to launch its next flagship earlier than usual. Hence, rumors surrounding the devices have started surfacing online. The company is tipped to launch three smartphones: the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Lite and the OnPlus 9 Pro. The latter was rumored to sport a periscope lens this time around. However, it seems like the camera sensor won’t make it to the device.

According to Max Jambor, OnePlus’s upcoming flagship phones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will not have a periscope camera. This comes when a number of Android flagship devices are launching with a periscope sensor onboard.

If you want to know if the 9 or 9 Pro have a periscope cam: they do not have one https://t.co/Aewn1uK8h2 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 25, 2021

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are likely to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Live images for the former have already been leaked online. It consists of two larger sensors, a small third camera, and an LED flash. The camera module consists of ‘Ultrashot‘ branding as well.

As for the OnePlus 9, on the front lies a 6.55-inch display, which resembles that of the OnePlus 8T. Moreover, it is a flat design instead of the curved one that was seen on the OnePlus 8 5G. It could have a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR ready and a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel. It will run Android 11 out of the box. It is tipped to sport two 48MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter.

In contrast, the OnePlus 9 Lite is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is a flagship processor from last year. It could end up with Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood. The device is said to carry a price tag of around $600. It is likely to have an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run Android 11 out of the box. It might have support for 30W fast charging.