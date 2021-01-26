OnePlus 8T in dark
OnePlus 8T

OnePlus is prepping to launch its next flagship earlier than usual. Hence, rumors surrounding the devices have started surfacing online. The company is tipped to launch three smartphones: the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Lite and the OnPlus 9 Pro. The latter was rumored to sport a periscope lens this time around. However, it seems like the camera sensor won’t make it to the device.

According to Max Jambor, OnePlus’s upcoming flagship phones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will not have a periscope camera. This comes when a number of Android flagship devices are launching with a periscope sensor onboard.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are likely to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Live images for the former have already been leaked online. It consists of two larger sensors, a small third camera, and an LED flash. The camera module consists of ‘Ultrashot‘ branding as well.

As for the OnePlus 9, on the front lies a 6.55-inch display, which resembles that of the OnePlus 8T. Moreover, it is a flat design instead of the curved one that was seen on the OnePlus 8 5G. It could have a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR ready and a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel. It will run Android 11 out of the box. It is tipped to sport two 48MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter.

In contrast, the OnePlus 9 Lite is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is a flagship processor from last year. It could end up with Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood. The device is said to carry a price tag of around $600. It is likely to have an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run Android 11 out of the box. It might have support for 30W fast charging.

