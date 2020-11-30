OnePlus is said to be working on unveiling the OnePlus 9 series earlier than usual next year. It could launch its next flagship in March 2021. We were expecting the Chinese company to launch two models, the vanilla OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Now, a report claims that the company is working on three OnePlus 9 models. It could launch the OnePlus ‘9E‘ alongside the two regular variants.

The latest development comes from tipster Max Jambor, who took to Twitter to tweet his Voice post.

The tweet is accompanied by an image that mentions the names of upcoming OnePlus 9 series smartphones. In his post, he goes on to write that OnePlus is trying a similar approach to Samsung by offering a device in every segment. As for the OnePlus 9E, it is still unknown if it sits ahead of the vanilla variant in terms of price or is a budget offering.

It is still unknown if the OnePlus 9E sits ahead of the vanilla variant in terms of price or is a budget offering.

Recently, images of OnePlus 9 Pro were leaked online. It is likely to feature a glass rear panel and a redesigned camera module that shares some similarity with the one present on the OnePlus 8T. The camera module has a contrasting glossy finish compared to the rest of the rear panel. It consists of four cameras out of which, two of the lenses are disproportionately larger compared to the rest of the two cameras. The OnePlus 9 Pro is also said to come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate. The single selfie camera is positioned in the top-left corner of the display. The OnePlus 9 Pro’s display will reportedly measure 6.7-inch, and be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 875 SoC.

That said, we don’t have any information about the OnePlus 9E at the moment. However, we expect more leaks to emerge as we head towards the March launch.