OnePlus is confirmed to launch the OnePlus 9 series and its OnePlus Watch today. While the smartphone lineup is just a few hours away from going official, the leaks won’t stop coming in. The latest one reveals the pricing details of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

According to tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt on Twitter), the OnePlus 9 series will be priced exactly the same as the OnePlus 8 lineup in Europe. As per his report on WinFuture, the OnePlus 9 will be priced at 699 euros for the base variant. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to set you back at 899 euros. The pricing is the same as OnePlus 8 series. However, this doesn’t mean that the smartphones will cost the same as their predecessors in every market. Plus, you are requested to not convert this price in your local currency.

The report also goes on to say that OnePlus 9 will be the first flagship phone from the brand that will use a plastic frame instead of metal. Plus, the OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to be available for purchase soon after today’s launch but OnePlus 9 will take some time to come to the market.

Both the device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is the flagship chipset from Qualcomm. Plus, they’ll feature a 120Hz refresh rate on the AMOLED display. The Pro variant will have additional features including an adaptive refresh rate that can go down to 1Hz when needed. The OnePlus 9 is siad to feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display, while the OnePlus 9 Pro could come equipped with a 6.78-inch size with a QHD resolution. Moreover, the company has confirmed that its OnePlus 9 Pro will support Warp Charge 50 Wireless, which means that the device will have support for a massive 50W fast charging. You can read more about the rumored specifications of the devices here.