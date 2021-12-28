The OnePlus 9 series, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and more are on sale

We keep receiving attractive savings from Amazon.com, where you can find the OnePlus 9 series, tablets, earphones, and more devices on sale. First up, we age the OnePlus 9 Pro that is currently receiving a 16 percent discount that translates to $169 savings, meaning that you can purchase your new and unlocked device for just $900. This will get you a powerful phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 120Hz Fluid Display, 65W fast wired charging, and 50W wireless charge support.

If you are looking for a more affordable option, you can also opt for the vanilla variant that currently goes for $685 after receiving a $44.99 discount. This model comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. You will also get a 120Hz Fluid Display and 65W wired fast charging. And if you really want to save on your new device, you can also choose to trade in your current phone, and this will get you up to $511 credit added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance so that you can purchase this model for just $174, or the 9 Pro for $389.

We also came across the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that are currently seeing a very compelling 38 percent discount that translates to $75 savings. This means that you can grab a pair of new true wireless earbuds with noise cancelation and water resistance for $125. And since we’re talking Samsung, we must also include the 5.0ch S61A Amazon Exclusive S Series Soundbar that is now available for $198 after seeing a massive 40 percent discount that will help you save $132.

Other deals include the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tablet, currently available for $160 after a $110 discount representing 40 percent savings. This device comes with a 10.1-inch FHD IPS touch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space. The Amazon Halo Band is getting a 50 percent discount so that you can purchase yours for $50. And finally, you can also purchase a new Roku Express 4K+ streaming media player for $24 after a 40 percent discount.