OnePlus is all set to launch its next flagship earlier than usual. It is expected to host a launch event in March to unveil as many as four products, including three smartphones and a wearable. The company is tipped to launch OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus Watch. It could host the launch event on March 23. However, we expect to hear more about the launch on March 8, which is the teased date for the announcement of launch event. Ahead of this announcement, a new leak has revealed that your pre-orders of the OnePlus 9 series will include a surprise.

The latest development comes from tipster Evan Blass, who took to Voice to reveal that the OnePlus 9 series pre-orders will start on March 23. Moreover, early buyers will get one of two flavors of the OnePlus Buds Z true wireless earbuds. The OnePlus 9 customers will get a free set of regular Buds Z, while OnePlus 9 Pro buyers will be gifted the Steve Harrington Edition. However, the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus Watch wouldn’t be eligible for the free gift.

OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be HDR-ready and have a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel. It will run Android 11 out of the box. The device is rumored to sport two 48MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter. OnePlus 9 battery could be of 4,500mAh capacity. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to feature a QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440. It is likely to have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The color options were recently tipped as well. The two devices are tipped to come in a range of colors. OnePlus 9 regular model could be offered in three color options of Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist. In contrast, the OnePlus 9 Pro’s regular variant might sell in three color options of Stellar Black, Forest Green, Morning Mist.