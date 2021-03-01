OnePlus usually unveils its new flagship series in April, but this year it was rumored to be working on announcing the devices in March. Ahead of the purported launch, several key details surrounding the devices have leaked online. The company is tipped to launch three smartphones: the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 9, and the OnPlus 9 Pro. The first one is expected to be the most affordable offering in the latest series. A new leak claims to have revealed it launch date of the upcoming phones and the OnePlus Watch.

1 23 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 1, 2021

Tipster Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to post the numbers “1 23” in a tweet. It is not hard to decode as the “1” could signify OnePlus and “23” could be the launch date. Hence, according to the latest development, OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Watch could launch on March 23. Separately, OnePlus India’s Twitter account has posted an image with the caption “Stay tuned for March 8.” This could be the announcement date of the launch event for the upcoming products.

OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be HDR-ready and have a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel. It will run Android 11 out of the box. The device is rumored to sport two 48MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter. OnePlus 9 battery could be of 4,500mAh capacity. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro was recently revealed to have a Hasselblad camera at the back. OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to feature a QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440. It is likely to have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The color options were recently tipped as well. The two devices are tipped to come in a range of colors. OnePlus 9 regular model could be offered in three color options of Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist, while the T-Mobile variant might come in two colors – Astral Black, Winter Mist. The Verizon variant could be made available in Gloss Black, Gloss Gradient Purple color options. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro’s regular variant might sell in three color options of Stellar Black, Forest Green, Morning Mist, while the T-Mobile variant could get the Morning Mist color option.