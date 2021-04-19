OnePlus phones are well-known for giving their fans and users more bang for their buck. Yeah, even though it’s not necessarily the same ‘flagship killer’ company we came to love, it still manages to deliver some great devices that won’t make you break the bank. The latest OnePlus 9 series is a great example of this.

If you want to go all out, you can get the 9 Pro, which comes with flagship specs and, yes, a flagship price tag. However, you can also go for the more affordable vanilla variant, and if you need help deciding on which model to grab, you can check our latest review made by Jaime Rivera. That said, you can currently score a new OnePlus 9 model with up to $370 savings. However, this discount doesn’t arrive without certain conditions, as you will have to trade in an eligible device to get it.

Now, if you don’t feel like trading in your current phone, you can also go for the OnePlus 8 series, as they are getting up to $300 discounts. The OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is selling for $699, down from its regular $999 price tag, and you also get a new pair of OnePlus Buds Z White for free to go with your order.

The OnePlus 8T is better than the entry-level OP 8, but not as great as the 8 Pro. Still, you get the same 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space, but you will only have to pay $599, down from its regular $749 price tag, which translates to $150 savings. If you purchase this model, you will also score a free OnePlus 8T 3D Tempered Glass Screen, you know, for extra protection. And finally, you can also get your new OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space for $499, which translates into $200 savings.

If you’re still looking for other options, you can get a new Nokia 8.3 with 128GB storage and dual-SIM capacity for $400 with $300 savings at B&H. The same device sells for $628 on Amazon.com, but this will only let you save $71. And if you don’t care much about whether your phone is new or not, you can grab a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL for as low as $100 over at Woot.com.