OnePlus was long rumored to launch its next flagship earlier than usual. Now, it has gone ahead and announced that the company will be launching the OnePlus 9 series on March 23. The series is tipped to include three models this time around – OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The CAD renders, specs and pre-order details have leaked online.

The OnePlus 9 series launch event is set to take place on March 23. It will be streamed online at 10 AM ET / 2 PM GMT / 7:30 PM IST. OnePlus has also announced that its next flagship series will sport a custom Sony IMX789 sensor. It is touted to be the “largest and most advanced main camera sensor ever on an OnePlus device.” The sensor was tipped to be in development with OPPO and was rumored to be first seen on the OPPO Find X3 Pro.

The largest and most advanced main camera sensor ever on an OnePlus device

The Sony IMX 789 custom sensor will support 12-bit RAW, and it is said to be up to 64-times more colorful than before, delivering more dynamic and vibrant colors in pictures. This development would allow professional photographers more room for additional post-editing. Moreover, the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile (set to be announced with OnePlus 9s series launch) will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.

Image Via: ITHome

The OnePlus 9 is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be HDR-ready and have a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel. In contrast, the OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to feature a QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 9 is tipped to sport two 48MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter. The device is touted to pack a 4,500mAh battery. The color options were recently tipped ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch.