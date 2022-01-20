OnePlus 9 Series, Garmin smartwatches and more are on sale

You can save up to 21 percent on one of the latest OnePlus smartphones. The OnePlus 9 Pro is currently receiving a $223 discount that leaves it up for grabs at just $846. This will get you a new and unlocked Android smartphone with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This device also packs a stunning 6.7-inch Fluid QHD display with LTPO technology that allows it to deliver 120Hz refresh rates. You also get a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens, plus 65W Warp Charge fast charging and other great features.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also consider picking up the vanilla variant that is receiving an 18 percent discount that translates to $133 savings. In other words, you can buy this variant for $597. This option features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, but you get less RAM and storage, as this model packs 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD under the hood.

OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9 Garmin Venu

There are also great Garmin smartwatches on sale. For instance, you can get your hands on a new Garmin Venu for just $175 after receiving a massive 50 percent discount. This will get you a new GPS Smartwatch with a bright touchscreen display, body energy monitoring, animated workouts, Pulse Ox sensor, and more on its Black color variant. This model usually sells for $350, so you can also get your hands on the Gold with Black that goes for $220 or go for the Rose Gold version with a Tan Band that sells for $10 more, either way, you will save big bucks.

The Garmin Instinct is another option to consider. It receives a 39 percent discount, which means you can get yours for $183. Or go for the Garmin Vivoactive 4 available for $259 after receiving a $91 discount. And if you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, you can check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live that are selling for just $90. Unfortunately, these wireless earbuds will only be on sale today, so hurry up and check them out.