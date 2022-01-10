OnePlus 9 series and previous OnePlus devices are getting crazy discounts

We start today’s deals with OnePlus and the OnePlus 9 series that is currently available for as low as $599 when you go for the vanilla variant. This model comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space, a 6.55-inch Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, support for 65W Warp Charge, and the best part is that you also get the power adapter in the box. This device usually foes for $729, but the latest 17 percent discount lets you pick one up and save $130 upon purchase.

If you want the higher-end OnePlus 9 Pro, you can purchase yours for just $849 after a more compelling 20 percent discount. This means that you can get your new device and score $220 savings. In addition, this phone comes unlocked with 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a larger 6.7-inch Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, and charging is better when you also get support for 50W fast wireless charging.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G OnePlus 9 OnePlus 8T

OnePlus is also letting you pick up a new OnePlus 8T for just $399 after a massive 46 percent discount that translates to $350 savings on this device. It is still a great phone to consider in 2022, and it gets better when you get to save this much on a new phone. This model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 65W Warp Charge, a 120Hz Fluid Display, and other great features. However, if you want to score the best savings on an almost-two-year-old phone, you can consider purchasing the OnePlus 8 that goes for just $249 after a $450 discount. This model comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. You also get a 6.55-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates and other excellent features.