The latest OnePlus 9 bundle lets you pick up a new smartphone with a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro for just $699 after a $180 discount. The OnePlus 9 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Hasselblad camera and support for 65W Ultra Fast Charging. The device alone sells for $659 after a $70 discount. However, if you want a better camera, more RAM, and more storage space, you should consider the OnePlus 9 Pro that is now available for $969 after a $100 discount. This model packs the same Snapdragon 888 processor, but you get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

And if you want better savings on the OnePlus 9 series, you may want to head over to T-Mobile, where you will receive the vanilla variant free of charge when you add a line and switch to the Magenta Max Plan, and there’s no need to trade-in any of your current devices. And if you want the more potent 9 Pro, you can get yours with $730 savings when you complete the same conditions.

And if you’re looking for more options to choose from, you can go to Samsung.com, where the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is still getting some massive discounts. The vanilla variant sells for $250, the Galaxy S21 Plus is available for $450, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra can be yours for $600. However, you will have to trade in an eligible device to get these savings. All of these devices start with 128GB storage, but you can bump them up to 256GB by adding $50 to the final price tag. The Google Pixel 4a is also on sale. You can get yours for just $350 at Amazon.com on its 128GB storage model, in case you’re interested.