OnePlus could be prepping to unveil the OnePlus 9 series early next year. While the company launches its flagship devices in May, it revealed the OnePlus 8 5G series in April this year. Moreover, it is rumored to launch the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in March next year. After the early launch rumors, the Pro variant has been allegedly spotted on Geekbench.

A device was benchmarked a few days ago under the name “LuBan LE2117”, which is reportedly the codename for the OnePlus 9 Pro. The listing reveals the presence of Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 875 SoC. It scored 1122 and 2733 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The octa-core processor has a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

Further, an analysis of the benchmark result was done by the Weibo user ‘@肥威,’ which reveals the CPU configuration of the processor. The flagship chipset is tipped to have four of its (base) cores clocked at 1.80GHz, three (performance) cores clocked at 2.42GHz, and a prime core clocked at 2.84GHz.

The specifications of the OnePlus 9 Pro are yet to be leaked but we expect it to feature an AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and pack a battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Over the weekend, the design of OnePlus 9 was also tipped. The leaked CAD renders reveal a flat display with a punch-hole selfie camera. Plus, this display is said to be larger than the one in the OnePlus 8T. Further, the back panel is likely to retain its curves. It could house a triple camera setup.

