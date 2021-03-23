The new OnePlus flagship for 2021 is here. It sports better cameras, a Smart 120Hz refresh rate, faster charging and more. Hence, we compare it to 2020’s Pro flagship device. Here is a OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro comparison to make sure you spend your money on the right device.

OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Specs

OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro Display 6.7” AMOLED with LTPO

1440 x 3216 at 525 ppi

Smart 120 Hz

20.1:9

sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit

color depth 6.78″ QHD+ Fluid AMOLED

(3168 x 1440 pixels)

HDR10+ support,

513PPI pixel density

120Hz refresh rate,

19.8:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB Cameras Rear: 48MP Sony IMX789 7P lens, OIS, EIS

50MP ultra-wide Sony IMX766

8MP telephoto

2MP monochrome Front: 16MP Sony IMX471 Rear: 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor

48MP ultra-wide

8MP telephoto

5MP color filter camera Front: 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor Battery 4,500mAh

Warp Charge 65T

Warp Charge 50 Wireless 4510 mAh

Warp Charge 30 Wireless

Warp Charge 30T

Reverse charging Weight 197 grams 199 grams IP Rating IP68 IP68

Design and Display

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in three color options of Morning Mist, Forest Green and Steller Black. It weighs just under 200 grams at 197 grams. The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO display that has a 1440 x 3216 pixel resolution at 525 PPI. The 20.1:9 aspect ratio screen lies under the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass. It supports sRGB, Display P3, and 10-bit color depth. You also get a Smart 120Hz refresh rate that can go down to 1Hz when needed.

By contrast, the OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 6.78-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display that comes with a 3168 x 1440 QHD+ resolution at 513 PPI and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate,. You also get support for sRGN, 10-bit color gamut, and Display P3. Further, the display is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.

Hardware and Battery

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. It ticks alongside 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone packs a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging tech (Warp Charge 65T). It also comes with support for 50W wireless charging! You get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with the x55 5G modem and Adreno 650 GPU. It is equipped with 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The smartphone packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T as well as Warp Charge 30 wireless as opposed to 65W fast charging on the 9 Pro. You get dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Noise cancellation support Audio 3D and Audio Zoom as well.

Cameras

The OnePlus 9 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup that is led by a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor with 7P lens, which supports OIS and EIS. It is accompanied by a 50MP Sony IMX766 7P Freeform lens. There is also an 8MP telephoto camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The smartphone can record 8K videos at 30fps and 4K at 30/60/120 FPS. Plus, there is a new Hasselblad camera mode instead of RAW mode.

The OnePlus 8 Pro (review) sports a quad rear camera setup: a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor with OIS, EIS, 7P lens, 1.12 μm pixel size, and an f/1.7 aperture + an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS, 3X optical zoom, 30X digital zoom, and f/2.44 aperture + a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119.7-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture + a 5MP color filter camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It can capture 4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080p video at 30/60 fps. On the front lies the same fixed-focus 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie shooter.

OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price

With the OnePlus 9 Pro, the company is crossing the $1000-mark for the first time. The base variant costs $969, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will set you back at $1069. The OnePlus 8 Pro was launched at an starting price of $899 but you can grab one right now for $699.