We can’t deny that OnePlus devices are some of the best bang for buck options. They feature decent cameras, tons of storage space, amazing displays, and more for just a fraction of the price of other devices in the market. The company’s latest flagship, the OnePlus 9 series, starts at $729, while the more powerful variant can be yours for $1,069.

Now, we have recently entered the back-to-school season, meaning that we will start to see tons of discounts applied to these and other devices in the market. But OnePlus is giving us something else, as the company has announced a limited edition OnePlus 9 Pro Snackable option. This new variation will get you the latest 9 Pro with the ultra-fast Warp Charge 65T in the same package. Unfortunately, supplies are extremely limited to just 20 devices, out of which 15 will make their way to OnePlus fans.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSzFg6DLhAb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

OnePlus fans in the United States and Canada are the ones who will have a chance to win one of these 15 devices, starting from today, Monday, August 23 at 1 PM ET, until Friday, August 27 on the company’s official Instagram channel. Still, if you don’t win one of these 15 devices, you can also get a new OnePlus 9 5G with a 50 percent discount when you add a line at T-Mobile, which means you can get your new device for $365. And if you want to purchase a new OnePlus 9 Pro, you can get one with $375 savings at T-Mobile and get a free OnePlus Wireless Charger, or backpack, or case, or Buds Z with your purchase.

Remember that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor powers the OnePlus 9 series. It features 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage space. Other features include a Hasselblad Camera for Mobile that comes equipped with four different camera sensors, a 120Hz Fluid Display, and support for 65W Ultra Fast Charging via wire, or get up to 50W fast wireless charging.