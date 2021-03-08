OnePlus is launching the next flagship series on March 23, and just like clockwork, it has leaked in all its glory prior to the launch. While leaked images of the OnePlus 9 Pro have been circulating around the web for a while now, the latest one suggests that the company is prepping to bring back its classic Sandstone finish on the upcoming phone. For reference, OnePlus One was introduced with the Sandstone rear back in 2014. Now, OnePlus seems to be going back to the same material for the OnePlus 9 Pro, and it looks rad.

The latest development comes from Techdroider’s Instagram, where the tipster posted three images of a OnePlus 9 Pro concept that is apparently based on leaked renders we’ve seen so far. One of them shows the classic Sandstone finish in black, and the camera rings are outlined in gold, which makes it look appealing. Moreover, the tipster gave us a look at the Settings screen of the About Phone section. It reiterates the leaked specifications.

According to the leaked OnePlus 9 Pro concept images, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on at least one variant. On the optics front, it will sport a 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP quad rear camera setup. OnePlus has already confirmed that it is working with Sony on a custom IMX 789 sensor that will support 12-bit RAW, and it is said to be up to 64-times more colorful than before. It is touted to deliver more dynamic and vibrant colors in pictures.

OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have support for Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, which is said to offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 is rumored to come equipped with a 6.55-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be HDR-ready and have a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel. Both smartphones are tipped to back a 4,500mah battery with support for some sort of fast charging.

[UPDATE: An earlier version of the article insinuated that the leaked images are of an actual OnePlus. However, the device shown in the pictures is actually a concept based on leaked renders. We’ve accordingly updated the story. The error is deeply regretted.]