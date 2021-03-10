As the OnePlus 9 series inches closer to its official launch on March 23, official teasers revealing some of its headlining features have started to drop. After giving us a glimpse of the OnePlus 9 Pro’s design, OnePlus has dropped another major tease for its upcoming flagship, specifically its camera hardware. Founder and CEO Pete La shared another render of a OnePlus 9 series device on Twitter earlier today, confirming a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera for the device.

Sony IMX766 sensor has already appeared made its way to the OPPO Reno5 Pro+

The image shared by Lau specifically mentions the Sony IMX766 sensor that will be used for wide-angle photography on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Now, OPPO has already used this sensor on its high-end Reno5 Pro+ smartphone that was recently launched in China. A quick look at its spec sheet reveals that the IMX766 is a 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 6-element lens assembly.

Here is part of the secret behind our stunning ultra-wide camera. You’ll find out a lot more on March 23, but if you’re eager to see more before then, I might have a surprise for you later this week… pic.twitter.com/s1GFO1bn8s — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 9, 2021

It is also mentioned that the sensor supports hardware-level HDR – something OPPO calls DOL HDR – which theoretically means much better control over colors and more crisp results. Interestingly, OnePlus has already revealed that it has partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlu 9 series to improve upon camera performance aspects like color tuning and sensor calibration.

The main camera on OnePlus 9 Pro will be capable of 4K video capture at 120FPS

Additionally, the OPPO Reno5 Pro+ has employed both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) to stabilize the photos and videos captured by the Sony IMX766 sensor, and it is quite likely that we might see a similar approach being followed for the OnePlus 9 Pro. A couple of days ago, OnePlus also confirmed that its upcoming flagship will employ the Sony IMX789 sensor that can capture 4K videos at 120FPS, confirming a previous leak as well.

The future of mobile photography arrives on March 23. Experience the @Sony IMX789 Sensor on the #OnePlus9Series. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 8, 2021

In the past few years, it has been public knowledge that OnePlus phones have borrowed heavily from OPPO’s own high-end smartphones. And now that OnePlus has merged its R&D division with OPPO, it can be safely assumed that some OPPO Reno5 Pro+ inspiration will be visible on the OnePlus 9 series’ hardware too. Additionally, OnePlus chief Pete Lau also took over the command as Senior Vice President and Chief Product Experience Officer at OPLUS – a joint entity that is a majority shareholder in both OnePlus and OPPO.