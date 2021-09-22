We keep getting amazing deals on some of the latest devices on the market. This time, we start with the OnePlus 9 Pro that’s currently getting a 13 percent discount that translates to $140 savings. In other words, you can grab a new device with a 120Hz Fluid Display, 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor for $929.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in Morning Mist, and it also features 5G support, 65W Ultra Fast Charte, 50W wireless charge. You also receive a decent Hasselblad Quad Camera setup with a primary 48MP shooter that will deliver great photos during the day; just don’t expect amazing shots with low light.

If you’re into foldable phones, you can check out the Moto RAZR that’s now available for $1,000 after receiving a $400 discount that represents 29 percent savings for anyone interested. Motorola’s foldable packs a dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space.

There are more Motorola phones on sale, and there’s something for everyone and every budget. For instance, the Motorola One 5G Ace is up for grabs at $330 after a $70 discount. The Moto G Stylus can be yours for $250, and you still manage to score $50 savings. They both come with 128GB storage space, but you will get 8GB in the Moto One 5G Ace, while the G Stylus packs 6GB under the hood.

If you’re an Apple fan, you may also want to check out several iPhone devices that are available at Woot.com. You will find the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus starting at $170 and $270, respectively. The iPhone X starts at $300, while the XS and the XS Max can be yours for $330 and $420. You will also find the iPhone 11 lineup starting at $440, going all the way up to $740, depending on the model you go for. Still, There’s something you need to know before pulling the trigger on any of these phones. All of these devices are in refurbished condition, and you will be able to score one until September 22 at 12 AM CT.

iPhone Sale There are several iPhone devices for you to choose from View at Woot