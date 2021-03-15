OnePlus 9 series is just around the corner. The leaks are coming in steadily (duh!), and OnePlus also appears to be in overdrive mode, dropping some key product details and even giving us a glimpse of the OnePlus 9 Pro in all its glory. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the OnePlus 9 Pro will offer support for 50W wireless charging. Yes, you read that right. 50W wireless charging.

50W wireless charging, and likely 65W wired charging too!

The latest leak comes courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with PriceBaba. If true, this would be a serious upgrade from its predecessor – the OnePlus 8 Pro – which brought 30W wireless charging to the table. And in case you’re curious, leaks predict that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery. And if the OnePlus 8T is anything to go by, you will get support for at least 65W wired charging on the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

In an age where the $1,000 Samsung and Apple phones struggle to reach even half that wattage with a wire, the OnePlus 9 Pro is raising the bar a little too high for its rivals with support for 50W wireless charging.

Now, the OnePlus 9 Pro won’t be the fastest phone in that charging department – either wired or wireless. When it comes to the wired standard, the gaming-centric Red Magic 6 leaves the competition far behind by offering support for 120W fast charging. Despite the huge difference, 65W fast charging is still plenty quick in my personal opinion. I’ve been able to charge the OnePlus 8T’s 4,500mAh battery to around 60% mark in just about 15-16 minutes.

Not the fastest out there, but still more than enough

Now, let’s talk about things in the wireless charging ecosystem. The Xiaomi Mi 11, for example, also offers support for 50W wireless charging. However, Xiaomi is already working on a mind-bending 80W wireless charging technology and has already shown it on video as well. Fellow Chinese company OPPO, on the other hand, has also revealed its 65W AirVOOC 2.0 fast charging tech.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YE8yc9DzhhE