OnePlus flagships have hardly impressed their audience with the camera capabilities. It seems like the company is focusing on improving its optical capabilities on the next flagship offering. Earlier, it was rumored that OnePlus will be partnering with Leica for its OnePlus 9 series, but it was later claimed that it won’t happen. Now, hands-on images of the OnePlus 9 Pro prototype has hinted at a new partnership for OnePlus with Hasselblad.

The latest development comes from YouTube, where Dave2D posted a video of the OnePlus 9 Pro’s prototype images. According to him, the photos were shared with him by a user on Discord. It revealed a Hasselblad branding on the camera module, which houses four cameras. Two of them are aligned vertically, while the other two lie horizontally below the Hasselblad branding. For reference, OnePlus is not the first company to partner with Hasselblad. Motorola did it years ago with the Moto Z camera mod.

OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to feature a QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440. It is likely to have a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are tipped to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The former could come equipped with a 6.55-inch display, which resembles that of the OnePlus 8T. Moreover, it is a flat design instead of the curved one that was seen on the OnePlus 8 5G. The device is rumored to sport two 48MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus is tipped to be working on an earlier than usual launch for its next flagship. If rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 9 series could be launched in March.