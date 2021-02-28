OnePlus is rumored to launch its next wave of flagship killer phones – the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9E (aka 9 Lite) later this month. Multiple leaks that have emerged so far have given us an idea about what to expect from the most powerful member of the aforementioned trio – the OnePlus 9 Pro – both in terms of design and internal hardware. Now, a fresh leak claims to show an impressive camera capability upgrade for the device, alongside a few other specifications.

OnePlus 9 Pro will also allow 8K video capture at 30 FPS

Alleged screenshots of the camera app’s UI on OnePlus 9 Pro, courtesy of Techmaniacs, shows the option to capture 4K videos at 120 FPS frame rate. Now, this is a big boost compared to its predecessor, which locked 4K video capture at up to 60 FPS. The new camera trick will also give the OnePlus 9 Pro an edge over rival camera-centric phones such as the iPhone 12 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, both of which can record 4K videos at a peak frame rate of 60 FPS only.

The leak also suggests that the next OnePlus offering will also be able to shoot 8K videos, but this will almost certainly be capped at 30 FPS. The other screenshot, which purportedly shows the ‘About Phone’ page of the OnePlus 9 Pro, reveals the presence of four rear cameras – 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP. We’ve also heard rumors of a 4,500mAh battery on the device that will offer support for an impressive 45W wireless charging, while wired charging capability will also not-too-shabby at 65W.

OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly come equipped with a 120Hz display and four rear cameras

As per previous leaks, OnePlus 9 Pro’s Hasselblad-branded camera setup will include the new 50MP Sony sensor, accompanied by a 48MP wide-angle camera. The display will measure 6.7-inches diagonally and will reportedly employ an LTPO panel to offer a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh rate experience. Additionally, the leaked screenshot also mentions 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, likely ticking alongside the Snapdragon 888 processor. but more powerful memory configurations might be in the pipeline as well.