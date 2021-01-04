OnePlus is really upping its game when it comes to the fast charging prowess of its smartphones. Take for example the company’s latest offering – the OnePlus 8T – which offers support for 65W wired fast charging. But when it comes to wireless charging, OnePlus’ track record has been divided between two extremes (more on this later). However, it appears that OnePlus will again make some significant strides when it comes to wireless charging on its upcoming OnePlus 9 series smartphones.

The vanilla OnePlus 'flagship killer' is finally getting wireless charging support

As per tipster Max J. (via Voice), the OnePlus 9 Pro will offer support for 45W wireless charging. This is a significant jump from the peak 30W wireless charging capability of its predecessor – the OnePlus 8 Pro. Plus, there is support for reverse wireless charging too. What this means is that the OnePlus 9 Pro will be able to juice up other accessories such as Bluetooth earbuds by just placinig the charging case on the phone’s rear panel. Even though the wired charging capacity is not yet known, we expect OnePlus to stick with the 65W brick.

More importantly, the vanilla OnePlus 9 will also get support for wireless charging this time around, as per the tipster who has a fairly accurate track record with OnePlus leaks in the past. To recall, the OnePlus 8 as well the OnePlus 8T received their fair share of criticism for omitting the ability to charge wirelessly. It now appears that OnePlus is finally planning to correct that error that was most likely a result of cost-cutting. However, the wireless charging speed on the OnePlus 9 Pro will most likely be faster compared to the wattage you get on the OnePlus 9.

OnePlus 9 Pro will support reverse wireless charging as well

Both the OnePlus 9 and its pro sibling will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Additionally, the company will reportedly add a third member to the OnePlus 9 family this year and it will reportedly debut as the OnePlus 9 Lite. Claimed to be the most affordable model of the trio, the OnePlus 9 Lite will employ last year’s flagship Qualcomm chip – the Snapdragon 865 – and will cut a few other corners to keep the price in check.

