OnePlus didn’t launch a mid-cycle refresh for the OnePlus 8 Pro – tentatively called the OnePlus 9 Pro – this year, and only gave that treatment to the OnePlus 8 by launching the OnePlus 8T. Needless to say, the excitement surrounding the OnePlus 9 Pro is quite high due to the strategic delay, especially regarding the upgrades it will bring to the table. However, we may already have our first detailed look at the OnePlus 9 Pro’s design.

The next OnePlus flagship has a single selfie shooter akin to its predecessor (Image: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice)

Leakster Steve. H aka @OnLeaks (via Voice) has shared a few detailed renders of what he claims to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Starting with the build, the upcoming OnePlus device will feature a glass rear panel and a redesigned camera module that shares some similarity with the one we saw on the OnePlus 8T. The camera isle has a contrasting glossy finish compared to the rest of the rear panel which appears to rock a frosted matte glass finish.

The OnePlus offering is depicted rocking a redesigned camera module (Image: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice)

Talking about the cameras, the tipster has not shared any specific details such as megapixel count or the role of each snapper. However, two of the lenses are disproportionately larger compared to the rest of the two cameras. Coming to the display, the OnePlus 9 Pro is retaining the curved screen aesthetics for another year. And if its predecessor – the OnePlus 8 Pro – is anything to go by, the OnePlus 8 Pro will also feature a 120Hz (or even higher) refresh rate display. The single selfie camera is positioned in the top-left corner of the display.

The device will pack four rear cameras and a 6.7-inch display (Image: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice)

The OnePlus 9 Pro’s display will reportedly measure 6.7-inch, but other details such as resolution and brightness output are still a mystery. If one were to take a wild guess, the upcoming OnePlus flagship will come equipped with Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset – rumored to debut as Snapdragon 875 – paired with plenty of RAM and fast UFS storage. As for the launch timeline, the leakster mentions that the OnePlus 9 Pro will debut in March next year.