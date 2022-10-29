We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new Android flagship, as Amazon has recently shaved 38 percent off the final price tag of the OnePlus 9 Pro. This device arrived with a $969 price tag, which has now dropped down to $800, and today’s deal lets you pick one up for just $500, which means you get to save big bucks on this cool phone.

The OnePlus 9 Pro was launched back on March 23, 2021, but it is still a great phone to carry in 2022. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a large 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, insanely fast Warp Charge 65T with a wired connection, and up to 50W via wireless charging. And you also get an impressive quad camera setup codeveloped by Hasselblad that sports a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, an 8MP telephoto, and a 2MP monochrome lens to capture fantastic images.

Of course, you can also opt for the OnePlus 9, which comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and the same processor. You also get a smaller Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, but the best part is that you would only have to pay $350 for your new and unlocked device.

If you want a more modern solution, you can also consider picking up the OnePlus 10 Pro, which now sells for $650 after seeing a 19 percent discount. This device usually costs $800, which means you can get one and save $150. It has 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. You also get an improved triple camera setup that features a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, a versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and other great features.