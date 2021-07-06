The latest OnePlus 9 series has been getting several discounts at Amazon.com in the last few days. Just yesterday, we listed the vanilla variant going for $650 after an 11 percent discount, which translates to $80 savings. However, the more powerful OnePlus 9 Pro is now also on sale, and you can grab yours for just 979 after getting a $99 discount on its Morning Mist color variant. This model comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor insider. You will also get a beautiful 120Hz Fluid display, a Hasselblad quad-camera setup, 65W Ultra Fast charting, and 50W wireless charge.

And if you’re looking for more Android options, remember that you can still get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with 256GB storage for $1,000 after a $250 discount, and if you fancy a new Google Pixel 4, you can grab one for $400 after a $399 discount at B&H. This will get you an unlocked device with 64GB storage 6GB RAM, and you also get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood.

We have also found the latest M1 iPad Pro on sale. You can currently get the WiFi-only variant with 128GB on both its Silver and Space Gray color options for just $749 after a $50 discount. But that’s not the only iPad on sale. The latest 10.9-inch iPad Air is currently getting a $60 discount on its WiFi-only 64GB variant, meaning that you can get yours for $569, and if you want the 256GB variant, we suggest you get the Rose Gold variant, as it’s the only one getting an $87 discount so that you can grab one for $662, while the other color variants are getting a $50 meaning you can grab yours for $699. Finally, the 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB storage is getting a $34 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $395 or get the 32GB variant for $299 with $30 savings.

And since Nintendo has officially announced the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, we have also included some Nintendo Switch accessories for your gaming console. First up, the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch is getting a 67 percent discount, meaning that you can grab one for just $5 with $10 savings. The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is currently selling for $32.65 with $17.34 savings. And you can also grab a new Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch Wireless transmitter and receiver so that you can pair your console to your wireless earphones.