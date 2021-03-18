Call it spoiling the surprise oneself, or taking the spotlight away from leaks, OnePlus keeps revealing new details about its upcoming smartphones. After dropping some juicy details about the camera hardware and even revealing the OnePlus 9 Pro in all its glory, the company has now confirmed another impressive feature – support for an insane 50W wireless charging. Or in the company’s own lingo – Warp Charge 50 Wireless.

OnePlus claims that its proprietary wireless charging technology will fully juice up the battery in 43 minutes. In case you’re wondering about battery capacity, the OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery. OnePlus is again going with a dual-cell design, which each half receiving 25W of power while charging wirelessly. Moreover, the company claims to have improved the heating situation so that things don’t get all toasty while wireless charging.

And just in case you’re wondering about wired charging speed, OnePlus 9 and its Pro variant will both support 65W charging, thanks to the Warp Charge 65T technology. While that’s not essentially an upgrade over the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus says that charging speed is actually faster on its upcoming phones, with the company claiming that both phones will get their tanks full in just 29 minutes.

A new wireless charger with a removable cable

Additionally, OnePlus is also going to launch a new wireless charger to deliver 50W of power. And with it, the company is planning to solve two major issues – the orientation in which the phone can be used, and a removable cable. The new charger has two coils, one at the top and the other one at the bottom.

What this means is you can put the OnePlus 9 Pro on the charger either vertically, or even horizontally if you’re watching video on it while charging. Additionally, the cable is no longer permanently fixed at the back. You can just plug in the supplied signature red USB-C cable or any third-party cable that supports USB-PD charging to get the full 50W wattage.