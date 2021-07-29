The OnePlus 9 Pro keeps dropping its price. The latest discount lets you grab one for $951.20, which means you can save $117.80 after an 11 percent discount. Yeah, it’s not a cheap device, but it comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 120Hz fluid display, a Hasselblad quad-camera setup, and more. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, we have the latest Nokia 8.3 selling for $420.33 with 30 percent savings, meaning you can keep $178 in your pocket, and you don’t have to worry about getting a case since it includes a clear case with your purchase. And if you’re more interested in Samsung devices, we posted a couple of Galaxy S21 deals earlier today.

We have also found a couple of laptops on sale, starting with the HP Chromebook 14 laptop that comes with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage for $210 with $60 savings. Acer has another option for you to consider, as the Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 is getting a $200 discount at Best Buy, meaning you can grab one for $429, but this is a today-only deal. If you miss out on that one, you can opt for Lenovo’s C340-15 2-in-1 Chromebook, that’s now selling for $299 with $200 savings. This one comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

Other deals feature Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, that’s now selling for $40 with $10 savings. However, you can also grab a new Nebula Soundbar on its Fire TV Edition, which will allow you to stream your favorite content and get amazing audio at the same time. It’s now listed for $180 down from its regular $230 price tag, which means $50 savings for you. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also on sale, and you can grab one for as low as $180 with $100 savings. And if you’re looking to build your next PC, you can grab a new AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor for $280 after getting a $29 discount.