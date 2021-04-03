When OnePlus introduced the world to its latest flagship rocking Hasselblad-branded cameras, the company revealed two storage configurations. But so far, only the pricier 12GB + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro that evaporates over a thousand dollars from your wallet has been up for grabs in the US. The cheaper $969 version is nowhere to be seen on authorized retail and carrier partner outlets. Well, it appears that potential buyers will have to wait a tad longer for this particular variant, with no official information on how long that wait might be.

OnePlus has reportedly told the folks over at 9to5Google that the 8GB + 128GB model of OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in North America “in the future,” without providing an actual date. Right now, the official OnePlus website as well as Best Buy and B&H Photo Video only have the 12GB + 256GB model listed at $1,069. You might also have to hop from one retailer to another in order to find the color option you’re looking for.

And to further complicate the matters for potential buyers is the carrier situation. Of the big three, only T-Mobile and Verizon have certified the OnePlus 9 Pro to take advantage of their 5G network. AT&T, on the other hand, is yet to do the same, and it is unlikely that it will sell the latest OnePlus flagship in the immediate future. However, if you don’t want to change your AT&T line but still wish to experience the OnePlus 9 Pro, you will be limited to 4G LTE, which essentially means you’re paying a 5G tax on a phone that costs over a thousand dollars.

As for the device itself, you get a 120Hz curved AMOLED display that can intelligently change its refresh rate value between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the on-screen content. Snapdragon 888 SoC keeps things running inside, while the 4,500mAh battery under the hood supports 65W wired charging and an impressive 50W wireless charging. The imaging hardware includes a 48MP main snapper, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.